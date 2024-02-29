Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 415 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.15.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

