Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,488.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,438.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.12. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

