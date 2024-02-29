Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,543,327. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.