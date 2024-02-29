Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.