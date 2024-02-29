MQS Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.