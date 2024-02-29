Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 468 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.36.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

