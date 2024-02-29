Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Block

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Get Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.