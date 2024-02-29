Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

