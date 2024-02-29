MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,579.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,671.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,476.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

