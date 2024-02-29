Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $188.46, with a volume of 19125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.
The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.