Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $188.46, with a volume of 19125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.