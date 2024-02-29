28,265 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.35 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

