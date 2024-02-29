Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 592.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 38.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MET opened at $69.37 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

