Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 199.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $571.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

