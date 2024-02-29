Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 516.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

