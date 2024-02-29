Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

