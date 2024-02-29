StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of StepStone Group worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in StepStone Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 913,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 41,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 in the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.1 %

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

