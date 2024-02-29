Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

