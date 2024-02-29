Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

CRI opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

