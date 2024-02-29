Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.