Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $36.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 158,310 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

