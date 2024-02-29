eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

