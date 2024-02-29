Arvinas, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.44) per share.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after buying an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.