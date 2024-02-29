eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

EBAY opened at $47.89 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 27.36%. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

