SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,373 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 54.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmartRent by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 664,723 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,683 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.91 on Thursday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $591.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

