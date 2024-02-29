Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

