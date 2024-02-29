Bamco Inc. NY Sells 28,240 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.29% of Terreno Realty worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

