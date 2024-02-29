Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $659.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $631.93 and its 200-day moving average is $569.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $670.73.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

