Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 554.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $678,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXG opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

