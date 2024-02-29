Bamco Inc. NY Invests $9.91 Million in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.62% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

