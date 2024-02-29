Bamco Inc. NY Invests $9.91 Million in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.62% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
