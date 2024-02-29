Bamco Inc. NY Buys 18,650 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Shockwave Medical worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

SWAV stock opened at $262.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

