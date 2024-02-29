Bamco Inc. NY Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $612.69 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $589.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $10,769,930. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

