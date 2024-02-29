Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.67.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.