Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sonic Automotive

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 61,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.