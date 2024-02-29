First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.03

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 101154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
