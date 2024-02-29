iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.62

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $908.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
