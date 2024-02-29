Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 21822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

SKWD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 734,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

