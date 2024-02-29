Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.51

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 351019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,199,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,860,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,664,557.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $7,195,954 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

