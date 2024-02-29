ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.84

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 349458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 606,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

