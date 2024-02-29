Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.50

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 1276854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.78).

The stock has a market cap of £562.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,821.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

