Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 9.1%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 322,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 547,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Down 9.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of C$25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
