Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.00

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 382515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,071,843 shares of company stock valued at $47,297,799. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

