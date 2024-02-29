Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 3,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522. Bravo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.
About Bravo Mining
