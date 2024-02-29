Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 21,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,189. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.