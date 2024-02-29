Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Britvic stock remained flat at $21.98 during trading on Thursday. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

