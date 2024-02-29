Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.84. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

