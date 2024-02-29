Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.84. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
