bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

bpost NV/SA stock remained flat at $3.94 on Thursday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.