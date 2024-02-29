NVR (NYSE:NVR) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NVR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVR and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 17.09% 38.50% 25.15% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NVR and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

NVR presently has a consensus target price of $6,750.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.27%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than NVR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVR and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $9.31 billion 2.60 $1.59 billion $463.25 16.37 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

NVR beats Smith Douglas Homes on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR



NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Smith Douglas Homes



Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

