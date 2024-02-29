Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.98

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 112608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

