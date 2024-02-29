HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $400,391.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015125 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.22 or 1.00053756 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00179293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050578 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $344,365.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

