Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.60. Truist Financial now has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1,514,919 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $703.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

